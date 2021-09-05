LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to report sales of $30.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.01 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $30.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $125.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $134.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $132.57 million, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $137.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $34.57 on Friday. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.