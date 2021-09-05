MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $34.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of research firms have commented on MGNX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

NASDAQ MGNX traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $22.50. 544,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,819. MacroGenics has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 232.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.