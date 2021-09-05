Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.410-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.55 billion-$23.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.12 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.170-$0.260 EPS.

NYSE M traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,266,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,616,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $23.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

