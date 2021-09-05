Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock opened at $103.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average is $103.52. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

