Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 10,704 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE OHI opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 82.97%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

