Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $660,000 in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 41.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average is $76.44. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is -859.26%.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on R shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

