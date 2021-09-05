Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $933,000 in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in PLBY Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $4,644,203.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,235 shares of company stock worth $9,738,241.

PLBY opened at $27.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PLBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

