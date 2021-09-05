Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $676,000 Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $148.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $84.91 and a one year high of $153.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

