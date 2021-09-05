Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $872,000 Investment in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth $253,000.

Get Global SPAC Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSPU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.15. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLSPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.