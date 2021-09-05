Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Chart Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 86,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of GTLS opened at $192.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 1.82.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
