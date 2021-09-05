Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Chart Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 86,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS opened at $192.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

