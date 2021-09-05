Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $794,000 Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 547.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 308,770 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 79.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 349,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $19,185,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOVA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

