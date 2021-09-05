Maj Invest Holding A S Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Maj Invest Holding A S cut its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Tenneco comprises 0.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,613,000 after buying an additional 467,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 6.2% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,308,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after buying an additional 76,690 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tenneco by 111.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 563,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 76,816 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of TEN traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,070. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

