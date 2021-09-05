Maj Invest Holding A S Has $385.13 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares during the period. Lennar comprises about 6.3% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Lennar were worth $385,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Lennar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,978,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in Lennar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

NYSE:LEN traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.98. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

