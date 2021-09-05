MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $475.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $470.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,902 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,088. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

