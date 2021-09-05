Marlin Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Marlin has a total market cap of $70.37 million and approximately $40.92 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0955 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.09 or 0.00157299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.76 or 0.00232222 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.09 or 0.07885862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,260.96 or 0.99960142 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.04 or 0.00988530 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.