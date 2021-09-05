Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,360,000 after buying an additional 1,769,108 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $166,729,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,021,000 after buying an additional 1,019,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after buying an additional 1,002,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 925.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 789,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $159.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

