MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.710-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.450 EPS.
Shares of MTZ stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $91.81. 423,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,398. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. MasTec has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $122.33.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in MasTec stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
