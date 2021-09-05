MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.710-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.450 EPS.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $91.81. 423,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,398. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. MasTec has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MasTec stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

