Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Position Cut by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,315,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after buying an additional 608,298 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,531,000 after buying an additional 258,859 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Maximus by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,559,000 after buying an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 722.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,961,000 after buying an additional 236,376 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,351. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $87.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

