McIlrath & Eck LLC Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $159.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.10. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.