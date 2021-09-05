McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 24.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUSC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $781,000.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.