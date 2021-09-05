McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 60,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JNPR shares. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,120 shares of company stock valued at $910,812 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

