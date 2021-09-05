mdf commerce’s (MDF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bankshares

National Bankshares reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$13.50 target price on the stock.

MDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on mdf commerce to C$13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of TSE:MDF opened at C$7.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.13. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of C$6.06 and a 1 year high of C$16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$219.56 million and a P/E ratio of -16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.00 million. On average, analysts expect that mdf commerce will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

