Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Medallia in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallia in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Medallia by 1,623.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medallia alerts:

MDLA stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $75,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,380.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $210,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,970 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. cut their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medallia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.