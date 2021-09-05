MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) & 111 (NASDAQ:YI) Head-To-Head Contrast

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and 111 (NASDAQ:YI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MedAvail and 111, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 111 0 0 0 0 N/A

MedAvail presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 123.79%. Given MedAvail’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than 111.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and 111’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84% 111 -5.19% -109.55% -17.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of MedAvail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of 111 shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MedAvail has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 111 has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MedAvail and 111’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 9.17 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -1.03 111 $1.26 billion 0.43 -$69.97 million N/A N/A

MedAvail has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 111.

Summary

MedAvail beats 111 on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About 111

111, Inc. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies. The B2B segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical products to pharmacy customers through 1 Drug Mall. The company was founded by Gang Yu and Jun Ling Liu in May 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

