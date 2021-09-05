Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.75

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.75 and traded as high as C$8.14. Medexus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$7.75, with a volume of 40,981 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.20 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.59.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

