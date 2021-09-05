Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,169,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,172. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

