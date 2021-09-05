Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sets New 1-Year High at $196.41

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $196.41 and last traded at $195.17, with a volume of 225235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.91.
MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,182 shares of company stock valued at $53,139,675 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDP)
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
