Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sets New 1-Year High at $196.41

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $196.41 and last traded at $195.17, with a volume of 225235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.91.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,182 shares of company stock valued at $53,139,675 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

