Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,495 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.94. 2,463,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,885. The company has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $129.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average of $119.07.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

