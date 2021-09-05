Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $14.93 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 0.7% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $563.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,691. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.28. The company has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

