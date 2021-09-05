Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 31,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 49.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.96. 4,174,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,149,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

