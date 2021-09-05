Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,496 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 62,843 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. 8,081,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,065,434. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $283.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

