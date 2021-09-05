Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 24.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 405,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $33,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,826 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,849,000 after acquiring an additional 257,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,630,000 after acquiring an additional 504,196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,215,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,374,000 after acquiring an additional 109,008 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.18. 1,617,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,755. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $82.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

