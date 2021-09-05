Merculet 24 Hour Volume Reaches $113,201.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Merculet has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $3.95 million and $113,201.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.09 or 0.00157299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.76 or 0.00232222 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.09 or 0.07885862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,260.96 or 0.99960142 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.04 or 0.00988530 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,334,894,694 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

