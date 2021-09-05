Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Trading Down 3.1%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.02. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 783,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.43.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $102,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $263,250.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,321 shares of company stock worth $768,504 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

