Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Shares Down 1.8%

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.58 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.75 ($0.35). Approximately 500,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 691,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.25 ($0.36).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Metal Tiger in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of £41.71 million and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The company has a current ratio of 31.87, a quick ratio of 31.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.58.

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

