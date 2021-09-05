MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

MGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,648. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

