Michael Stock Sells 43,000 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $635,540.00.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 3.10. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 146,419 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 72,898 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 190,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

