Michelle M. Clatterbuck Sells 9,343 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

INTU stock opened at $563.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.28. The stock has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

