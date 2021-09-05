Michelle M. Clatterbuck Sells 9,343 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
INTU stock opened at $563.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.28. The stock has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
Read More: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.