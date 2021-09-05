Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $5.93

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $5.79. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 2,085 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.50.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

