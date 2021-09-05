Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,744 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 126,415 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $301.14 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.