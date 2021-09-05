MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.59. 21,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a market cap of $469.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Funk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.