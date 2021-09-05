Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 52,814 shares.The stock last traded at $38.25 and had previously closed at $38.11.

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($1.41). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

