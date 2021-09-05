Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,228 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $92.81 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average of $105.07.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

