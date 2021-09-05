Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,220 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after buying an additional 2,305,698 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after buying an additional 1,073,549 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,094,000 after buying an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,586,000 after buying an additional 317,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after buying an additional 860,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.49 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.