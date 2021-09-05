Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 34,318 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,318 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.