Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,882 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ REG opened at $69.34 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.68%.

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.