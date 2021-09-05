Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.69 Million Holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117,816 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.42% of Nano Dimension worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth $4,534,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,372,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,906,000 after buying an additional 3,404,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNDM opened at $6.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.36.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

