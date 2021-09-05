Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $120.75 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

