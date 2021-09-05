Modefi 24-Hour Volume Reaches $316,038.00 (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. Modefi has a market capitalization of $16.16 million and $316,038.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002378 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,649,869 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

