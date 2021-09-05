Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,214,000 after buying an additional 576,023 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,708,000 after buying an additional 997,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,817,000 after buying an additional 424,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after buying an additional 1,875,706 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.